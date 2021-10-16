-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Ancer’s albatross, Niemann’s unreal hole-out and DJ’s albatross hits the flagstick
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Abraham Ancer holed the first albatross of the season, Dustin Johnson’s near albatross hit the flagstick and Joaquin Niemann holed out for birdie after a wayward drive and taking an unplayable.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
After a 351 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Niemann hit his 187 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
-
-