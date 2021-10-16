-
Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 16 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Jhonattan Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
