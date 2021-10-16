Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Minkyu Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Jason Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kokrak had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Kokrak hit his 88 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.