Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs, Seonghyeon Kim, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Minkyu Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, and Aaron Wise are tied for 8th at 12 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Day hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Day had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Day's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Day chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Day's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 16th green, Day suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Day hit his 233 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Day to even-par for the round.