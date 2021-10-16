Jaekyeong Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 68th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 20 under; Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Abraham Ancer, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Seonghyeon Kim, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Jaekyeong Lee had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaekyeong Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

After having to take a second tee shot on the 11th hole, Lee hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a triple bogey.

Lee got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.