Ian Poulter shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 8th at 16 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Poulter hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.
