Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Hudson Swafford in the third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford rolls in 15-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hudson Swafford makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Hudson Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Swafford's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
