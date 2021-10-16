-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama chips it tight to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 64th at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 12th, 360-yard par-4, Matsuyama hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
-
-