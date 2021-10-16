-
Harry Higgs putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 16 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Higgs finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Harry Higgs got a bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
