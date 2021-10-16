-
Harris English putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English's 149-yard shot to 2 feet and birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harris English hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 14 under; and Adam Scott, Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Harris English's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, English had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, English's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 17th, English's tee shot went 268 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 156 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
