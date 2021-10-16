-
Harold Varner III delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harold Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Varner III's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.
