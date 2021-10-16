-
Hanbyeol Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hanbyeol Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Minkyu Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-5 third, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Kim chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, carding a par. This kept Kim at 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
