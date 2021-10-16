-
Gary Woodland shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland rolls in 25-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Gary Woodland makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Gary Woodland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Woodland hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Woodland hit his 208 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.
