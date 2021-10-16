-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, van Rooyen's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
-
-