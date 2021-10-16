-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Emiliano Grillo in the third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Grillo finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 14 under.
Emiliano Grillo had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 155 yards to the native area and his second shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a 359 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 3 under for the round.
