Dustin Johnson putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Ancer’s albatross, Niemann’s unreal hole-out and DJ’s albatross hits the flagstick
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, where Abraham Ancer holed the first albatross of the season, Dustin Johnson’s near albatross hit the flagstick and Joaquin Niemann holed out for birdie after a wayward drive and taking an unplayable.
Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Seonghyeon Kim, Aaron Wise, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Dustin Johnson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 362 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 190 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
