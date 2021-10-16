In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Morikawa finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Collin Morikawa's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Morikawa's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Morikawa chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Morikawa at 6 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 6 under for the round.