October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Kirk's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Kirk hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Kirk hit his 78 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
