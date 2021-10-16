-
Charley Hoffman shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 14 under; and Adam Scott, Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Hoffman hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
