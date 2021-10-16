In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round in 78th at 4 over; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Schwartzel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schwartzel's 255 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.