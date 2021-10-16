-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Ortiz hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Ortiz hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ortiz's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
