Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
