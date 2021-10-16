  • Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Cameron Smith makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 15 at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Cameron Smith makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.