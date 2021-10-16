-
Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 8th at 16 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Smith's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
