Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 377-yard par-4 first. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Davis chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.