Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. An finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Seonghyeon Kim, Aaron Wise, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Byeong Hun An had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, An had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, An hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, An chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, An's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, An hit his 217 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, An had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 4 under for the round.