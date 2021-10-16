-
Brooks Koepka shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Brooks Koepka makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 36th at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 597-yard par-5 third, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Koepka's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
