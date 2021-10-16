-
Brian Harman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 597-yard par-5 third, Harman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Harman to even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
