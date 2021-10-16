Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round in 76th at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Minkyu Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Grace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.