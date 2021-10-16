-
Alex Noren shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Alex Noren holes 17-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 48th at 8 under Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 14 under, and Ian Poulter, Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Noren's 213 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Noren hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
