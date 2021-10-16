-
Adam Scott shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott dials in approach to 5 feet and birdies at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Abraham Ancer and Robert Streb; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scott's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
