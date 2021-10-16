In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Adam Scott and Robert Streb; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Abraham Ancer's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Ancer hit his 225 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ancer to 8 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ancer's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 8 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 9 under for the round.