In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Wise hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Wise chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

Wise tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wise hit his 250 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.