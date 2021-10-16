In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Yoseop Seo hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Seo finished his day tied for 75th at even par; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Seo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Seo got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Seo to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Seo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Seo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seo to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Seo went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Seo's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Seo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Seo's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Seo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This put Seo at 2 under for the round.