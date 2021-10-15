-
Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Xander Schauffele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schauffele's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schauffele hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
