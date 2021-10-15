Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 43rd at 6 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the par-5 third, Simpson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.

Simpson had a fantastic chip-in on the 235-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 217 yards to the primary rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.