Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hovland hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
