  • Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.