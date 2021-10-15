In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Harry Higgs and Rickie Fowler; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hatton hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Hatton chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.