-
-
Tony Finau shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Finau chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Finau's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Finau hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
-
-