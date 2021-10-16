-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 337 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
