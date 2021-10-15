In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 17 under; Harry Higgs, Seonghyeon Kim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Hoge's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hoge hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hoge's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.