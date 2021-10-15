Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 15th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Gooch's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Gooch chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 266 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 16th green, Gooch suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 5 under for the round.