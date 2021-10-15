-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Im got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Im to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
