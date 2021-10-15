-
-
Strong putting brings Sung Kang a 8-under 64 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Sung Kang makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 348 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Sung Kang chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kang had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kang's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Kang chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 7 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 8 under for the round.
-
-