-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink holes 10-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Cink's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cink's 77 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
-
-