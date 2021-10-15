-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kim's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
-
-