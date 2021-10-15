-
Shane Lowry comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry sinks 24-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Shane Lowry makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lowry finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Shane Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.
Lowry missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
