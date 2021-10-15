  • Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the opening round of the 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Robert Streb fired an 11-under 61, placing him one stroke ahead of the field heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Robert Streb leads after Thursday 61 at THE CJ CUP

