In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sergio Garcia hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Garcia chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Garcia hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Garcia hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 4 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.