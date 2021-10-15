-
Seonghyeon Kim delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Seonghyeon Kim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round in 2nd at 13 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 17 under; and Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Seonghyeon Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seonghyeon Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 9 under for the round.
