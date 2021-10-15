-
Sebastián Muñoz posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Sebastián Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sebastián Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
