In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Scheffler finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Scottie Scheffler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.